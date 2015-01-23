LIMA Jan 23 Peru's central bank on Friday cut its view of economic growth this year to 4.8 percent from its previous forecast, made in December, for an expansion of 5.2 percent to 5.5 percent.

The central bank also said in a quarterly report that the economy likely grew 2.4 percent in all of 2014, under its previous estimate of between 2.6 and 3 percent. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)