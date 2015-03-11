LIMA, March 11 Peru's finance ministry has cut
its estimate for economic growth this year to 4.2 percent from
the 4.8 percent it forecast in January, a local newspaper
reported on Monday.
The daily newspaper El Comercio attributed the number to
Fernando Figueroa, director of macroeconomic forecasts at the
finance ministry. It gave no reason for the cut, but mining, a
major industry in Peru, has been hit by weak metals prices.
Officials at the ministry were not immediately available to
confirm the number.
Gross domestic product rose 2.35 percent last year, a sharp
slowdown from annual rates that topped 6 percent during a
decade-long mining boom.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Peter Galloway)