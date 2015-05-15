(Adds quote from central bank, context)
LIMA May 15 Peru's central bank said on Friday
that April's year-on-year economic expansion was likely higher
than the 2.68 percent reading registered in March.
"We think that GDP growth in the month of April is going to
be above - well above - growth observed in March because of the
recovery in primary sectors," the central bank's chief economist
Adrian Armas told reporters on a conference call.
Economic growth likely continued to accelerate on a rebound
in mining and fishing, he said.
The central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at
3.25 percent on Thursday as the currency trades around a
six-year low.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Ted Botha)