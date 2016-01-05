(Adds state statistics agency's forecast for November growth, context)

LIMA Jan 4 Peru's economy likely grew 3.3 percent in December from the same month a year earlier, Finance Minister Alonso Segura said, the official newspaper El Peruano reported on Monday.

The official economic growth rate for December is scheduled for release in February. The reading for November will be made public Jan. 15.

Peru's state statistics agency, Inei, said in a statement on Monday that growth in November was likely faster than October's 3 percent year-on-year pace, thanks largely to an 11 percent surge in mining and hydrocarbon activity.

Preliminary data also show a 49 percent jump in fishing activity in November and an 8 percent rise in electrical production, Inei said.

Surging copper output from new mines has been driving slightly faster growth in the Andean country in recent months after a sharp economic slowdown in 2014. Peru is the world's third biggest copper producer.

The government has forecast 2015 growth at 2.8 percent, up from 2.35 percent in 2014. It expects growth of 3.5 percent this year.

