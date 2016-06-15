(Adds details, context)
By Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew at the weakest
pace in nearly a year in April, as a sharp drop in fishing
activity kept expansion to just 2.47 percent from a year
earlier, while rising copper output provided a boost, state
statistics agency Inei said Wednesday.
The market had expected a 3.65 percent year-on-year
expansion in April, a Reuters poll showed.
The official result, the slowest monthly expansion since May
of 2015, followed restrictions on anchovy catches that hit
fishmeal factories.
Fishing activity shrank 77 percent and manufacturing
activity dropped 13.7 percent year-on-year in April, Inei said.
But copper production jumped 55.6 percent and construction
activity expanded 1.36 percent.
The Andean country's mining-powered economy quickened late
last year thanks to an ongoing surge in copper output from new
mining projects, but domestic demand has remained relatively
weak. Peru is a leading copper, gold, zinc and silver supplier
and the world's biggest producer of fishmeal.
Slower-than-expected growth in both March and April could
bring second-quarter growth under the 4.42 percent year-on-year
expansion in the first quarter.
The government has forecast a 3.8 percent economic expansion
in all of 2016, and president-elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has
targeted growth of upward of 5 percent starting next year.
In the first four months of the year, the economy expanded
3.9 percent from the same period a year ago while the annualized
growth rate slowed slightly to 3.7 percent in April, Inei said.
The economy grew by a seasonally-adjusted pace of 0.7
percent in April from March.
