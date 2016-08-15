(Adds comment from Inei chief, context on growth slowing)
LIMA Aug 15 Economic growth in Peru slowed to
3.6 percent in June from a year earlier as a drop in
construction and manufacturing activity partly offset a jump in
copper output, state statistics agency Inei said on Monday.
The official result for June was slightly below the 3.7
percent year-on-year expansion forecast in a Reuters poll and
marked a slowdown from growth of 4.9 percent in May and 4
percent a year earlier.
Year-on-year growth slowed to 3.8 percent in the second
quarter from 4.4 percent in the first quarter and 4.7 percent in
the fourth quarter, Inei said.
But the annualized growth rate and the year-on-year economic
expansion registered this year both came in at 4 percent in June
- faster than in the same periods a year earlier.
Peru's mining-powered economy has been recovering from a
sharp slowdown in 2014, helped by soaring production from new
copper mines. Domestic demand has remained relatively weak,
however, and growth in recent months has come in below
expectations.
"Primary activity is definitely what's driving the economy,"
Inei chief Anibal Sanchez said during a news conference.
Mining activity rose 22.3 percent year-on-year in June due
to a 43.9 percent surge in copper output, Inei said. But
construction shrank 3.8 percent on a drop in public investments,
and manufacturing slipped 0.9 percent as fishmeal processing
fell.
Sales activity rose 1.5 percent, and services for companies
climbed 2.2 percent. Agriculture dropped 0.8 percent, and
hydrocarbon activity fell 12.2 percent as the country's oil
pipeline remained shuttered after several leaks.
The economy shrank at a seasonally adjusted pace of 0.4
percent in June from May.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)