LIMA Oct 14 Peru's economy grew by a faster-than-expected 5.52 percent in August from a year ago on the back of surging copper output and recovering construction and manufacturing activity, the government said Friday.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 4.95 percent rise in economic activity in August.

The official result for August marked the fastest monthly expansion since February, bringing the annualized growth rate to 4.27 percent, state statistics agency Inei said.

Peru's mining-fueled economy grew 4.23 percent in the first eight months of the year from the same period a year ago, helped by soaring copper production from new and expanded mines.

