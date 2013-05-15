(Adds quotes and details)
By Patricia Velez
LIMA May 15 Peru's economy grew 3.01 percent in
March year-on-year, official data showed on Wednesday, the
weakest monthly result since October of 2009 in what has been
one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies.
Economists surveyed in a Reuters poll had forecast growth of
4.65 percent. Peru's sol currency weakened half a percentage
point on Wednesday after the figures were released.
Peru's central bank has said growth regained steam in April
and that the economy will grow about 6.3 percent this year,
though some private-sector economists have started to trim their
forecasts.
Peru is a top producer of copper, silver and gold, but its
mineral shipments have slipped as the struggling global economy
has sapped prices and softened demand.
The mining and energy sector grew 3.36 percent in March, its
first expansion after shrinking for five straight months.
March's modest expansion was led by the financial sector,
which grew 6.33 percent. Retail activity expanded 4.02 percent,
and agriculture 5.84 percent.
Peru's surging construction sector grew just 3.75 percent
because of rainy days, holidays and hold-ups in planned city
works during the month, the government statistics agency said.
Preliminary government data indicates economic activity will
pick up again in April with demand for cement rising 23.12
percent and electricity output up 7.44 percent.
Manufacturing activity dropped 3.64 percent in March, and
fishing - hit by new rules limiting the fishmeal industry - fell
20.36 percent.
The average unemployment rate in Lima was 5.6 percent in
February, March and April, one of the lowest levels ever.
(Reporting By Patricia Velez; Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by
Peter Galloway)