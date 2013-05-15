(Adds quotes and details)

By Patricia Velez

LIMA May 15 Peru's economy grew 3.01 percent in March year-on-year, official data showed on Wednesday, the weakest monthly result since October of 2009 in what has been one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies.

Economists surveyed in a Reuters poll had forecast growth of 4.65 percent. Peru's sol currency weakened half a percentage point on Wednesday after the figures were released.

Peru's central bank has said growth regained steam in April and that the economy will grow about 6.3 percent this year, though some private-sector economists have started to trim their forecasts.

Peru is a top producer of copper, silver and gold, but its mineral shipments have slipped as the struggling global economy has sapped prices and softened demand.

The mining and energy sector grew 3.36 percent in March, its first expansion after shrinking for five straight months.

March's modest expansion was led by the financial sector, which grew 6.33 percent. Retail activity expanded 4.02 percent, and agriculture 5.84 percent.

Peru's surging construction sector grew just 3.75 percent because of rainy days, holidays and hold-ups in planned city works during the month, the government statistics agency said.

Preliminary government data indicates economic activity will pick up again in April with demand for cement rising 23.12 percent and electricity output up 7.44 percent.

Manufacturing activity dropped 3.64 percent in March, and fishing - hit by new rules limiting the fishmeal industry - fell 20.36 percent.

The average unemployment rate in Lima was 5.6 percent in February, March and April, one of the lowest levels ever. (Reporting By Patricia Velez; Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by Peter Galloway)