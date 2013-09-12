FOREX-Yen rises on heightened risk aversion, Aussie hits 3-week low
* RBA views don't point to rate hikes soon, Aussie slips (Adds reaction to RBA policy decision)
(Corrects headline and first sentence to show that central bank was comparing August to July, not July to June. In first sentence, deletes reference to 4.4 percent growth rate in June.)
LIMA, Sept 12 Peru's economy in August likely expanded slightly less year-on-year than in July compared with the same months last year, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Thursday.
Velarde also said that annual inflation in Peru will likely cool to end this year at around 3 percent, within the central bank's 1-3 percent target range. (Reporting by Patricia Velez)
* RBA views don't point to rate hikes soon, Aussie slips (Adds reaction to RBA policy decision)
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 4 Seeking to calm employees rattled by reports of a cash crunch, the founders of Indian online retailer Snapdeal have gone directly to them with a string of townhall meetings in past weeks, according to sources, promising profit and brushing off takeover talk.