LIMA Dec 20 Peru's central bank slashed its official view of this year's economic expansion to 5.1 percent, down from its forecast in September of 5.5 percent, the bank said in a quarterly report on Friday.

This year's trade deficit will also likely be smaller than previously forecast - $396 million instead of the $666 million gap it estimated in its last report.

The central bank also revised down its forecast for economic growth in 2014 to 6 percent instead of 6.2 percent.