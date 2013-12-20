BRIEF-Adesto Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
LIMA Dec 20 Peru's central bank slashed its official view of this year's economic expansion to 5.1 percent, down from its forecast in September of 5.5 percent, the bank said in a quarterly report on Friday.
This year's trade deficit will also likely be smaller than previously forecast - $396 million instead of the $666 million gap it estimated in its last report.
The central bank also revised down its forecast for economic growth in 2014 to 6 percent instead of 6.2 percent.
* CNH Industrial NV- subsidiary has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375 pct notes due 2022, issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Park Ohio Holdings Corp - priced its offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2027