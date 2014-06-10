DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
LIMA, June 10 Peru is revising down its estimate of this year's economic expansion from 5.7 percent to an unspecified new figure because of slower-than-expected growth, Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by James Dalgleish)
