LIMA Aug 14 Peru's central bank is going to trim its 4.4 percent forecast for this year's economic expansion to a lower figure following weaker-than-expected growth in recent months, the bank's president said late on Thursday.

Central Bank President Julio Velarde said the revision would not likely be big, but that it is needed after unusually slow growth in the second quarter.

In April the economy expanded 2 percent and in May 1.84 percent on the year - the slowest monthly expansions since 2009 when Peru was recovering from the global financial crisis.

Velarde said that growth in June was also likely weak but that it would not mark a contraction.

Growth data for June is scheduled to be released on Friday.

(Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)