LIMA Oct 1 Peru's finance minister said on
Wednesday the government will probably boost spending to
jump-start economic growth, which he now sees slowing to 3.5
percent or less this year - below his estimate of "under 4
percent" two weeks ago.
The government has downwardly revised its estimate for this
year's economic expansion several times from its forecast early
this year of around 6 percent, in the face of Peru's weakest
growth rates in five years.
Alonso Segura, who was sworn in as President Ollanta
Humala's second finance minister last month amid criticism of
the government's response to the slowdown, called growth this
year "mediocre."
"We think it is highly probably that we will carry out some
additional fiscal boost for short-term" growth, Segura said,
adding that officials are evaluating the fourth-quarter budget.
The new measures would build on reforms President Ollanta
Humala has introduced this year aimed at countering the sluggish
growth - from relaxing environmental rules to increasing
spending on health and education.
Segura said the economic expansion this year will probably
be close to the central bank's new forecast of 3.5 percent.
"We think that, indeed, the figure for growth this year is
going to be close to that, close to 3 percent and a bit more,
maybe 3.5 percent or a bit less," Segura said in a televised
congressional presentation.
Peru is a top global producer of copper, gold, silver and
zinc. Mining has typically generates 60 percent of its export
earnings and some 15 percent of gross domestic product.
Economic growth has slowed over the past year as exports
have fallen on weaker global mineral prices and softer demand
and as mining investment and output has ebbed.
Segura's new growth forecast for 2014 is closer to the
growth rate logged so far this year - 2.98 percent in the first
seven months of 2014.
Peru averaged annual growth of 6.4 percent in the past
decade.
The government and central bank have said the slowdown
likely ended in July, when economic growth picked up slightly to
expand by 1.16 percent year on year.
But preliminary government data points to still-tepid
year-on-year growth in August.
Mining and hydrocarbon activity shrank 3.51 percent in
August - the sector's fifth straight monthly contraction and a
steeper fall than in July. Consumption of cement, a barometer of
construction activity, fell for the second month in a row.
Economic data for August will be released on Oct. 15.
On Tuesday Peru's central bank widened its forecast for this
year's trade deficit to $3.2 billion, the biggest shortfall in
at least two decades, and trimmed its growth forecast to 3.5
percent.
