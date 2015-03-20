(Adds finance minister's comments on U.S. interest rate hikes,
bond operations)
By Marco Aquino
LIMA, March 20 Another annual drop in private
investment in Peru this year could drag down economic growth in
the global minerals exporter to below 4 percent, Finance
Minister Alonso Segura said on Friday.
The government of President Ollanta Humala is ramping up
spending to encourage a 2015 economic expansion that will top 4
percent, Segura said.
"We're going to be above 4 percent with private investment
flat and below 4 percent with negative private investment,"
Segura said at a business event.
In 2014, private investment slipped 1.6 percent and public
investment 3.6 percent, according to the central bank, which
cited a slowdown in mining projects and local government
contracts. Last year's drop in private investment was the first
since 2009.
Segura said private investment will likely rise 1.5 percent
this year. "A slight recovery, almost none, but a recovery," he
said.
The government expects growth up 4.2 percent in 2015, Segura
said, echoing a forecast made by another official in his
ministry this month.
"The 4.2 percent forecast has a slight downward bias,"
Segura said.
Growth this year has yet to show signs of a strong recovery
from a sharp slowdown over the past year, in part because of a
steep drop in investments by local governments that are in
transition after elections last year.
Segura called the stalled public works in the provinces "a
disaster" and said the government was helping new officials
boost spending.
Segura said Peru was well prepared for expected interest
rate hikes in the United States this year, which analysts say
could lead to an outflow of capital and further stoke the sol
currency's 4-percent slide against the dollar this year.
"We have international reserves like no one else in the
region, we have fiscal cushions, we have a financial system that
is more than adequately capitalized," Segura said.
Peru issued some $2 billion in sovereign and global bonds
this week ahead of the expected rise in U.S. borrowing costs,
Segura said.
The bond deals, Peru's second tapping of global capital
since October, mainly aimed to extend maturities and expand debt
held in soles.
Peru, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, issued $1.3 billion worth in new
bond supply, IFR reported.
The new debt will help finance an expected 2016 fiscal
deficit equal to 2 percent of gross domestic product, the same
shortfall forecast for this year, Segura said.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
David Gregorio and Grant McCool)