Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
LIMA, April 15 Peru's economy shrank 0.3 percent at a seasonally-adjusted rate in February from January, the state statistics agency Inei said on Wednesday. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.