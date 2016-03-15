BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services price upsized secondary public offering
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LIMA, March 15 Peru's economy contracted at a seasonally-adjusted rate of 0.45 percent in January from December, state statistics agency Inei said Tuesday. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)
* Advanced Disposal announces upsize and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement