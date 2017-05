LIMA May 15 Peru's economy grew by a faster-than-expected 2.68 pct in March from the same month a year ago, the strongest monthly expansion in eleven months, the state statistics agency Inei said on Friday.

The economy grew 1.73 percent in the first quarter from the same period in 2014, Inei said. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Bernadette Baum)