LIMA Nov 13 Peru's economy grew 2.95 percent in September from the same month a year ago on surging copper output, the government said Friday, below expectations for the second month in a row.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 3.3 percent expansion and the central bank and finance ministry said they expected a rate of at least 3 percent.

The economy expanded by 2.57 percent in the first nine months of 2015 and 2.19 percent in the past 12 months through September, from the same periods a year earlier, Inei said. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)