LIMA Nov 13 Peru's economy grew 2.95 percent in
September from the same month a year ago on surging copper
output, the government said Friday, below expectations for the
second month in a row.
A Reuters poll had forecast a 3.3 percent expansion and the
central bank and finance ministry said they expected a rate of
at least 3 percent.
The economy expanded by 2.57 percent in the first nine
months of 2015 and 2.19 percent in the past 12 months through
September, from the same periods a year earlier, Inei said.
