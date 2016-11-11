CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens to two-week high as oil prices jump

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3626, or 73.39 U.S. cents * Loonie hits strongest level since April 27 at C$1.3601 * Bond prices lower across yield curve TORONTO, May 15 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Monday to more than a two-week high against its U.S. counterpart as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, jumped after major producers took a step toward extending a supply-cut deal. U.S. crude prices were up 3.57 percent at $49.55 a barrel after top