DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 28
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
LIMA Dec 15 Peru's economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 2.12 percent in October from the same month a year ago, the weakest expansion this year as a sharp drop in construction activity dragged on a mining-powered recovery, government data showed Thursday.
A Reuters poll had forecast a 3 percent expansion for October. The annualized economic growth rate was 4.22 percent in October, state statistics agency Inei said. In the first 10 months of the year the economy grew 3.98 percent from the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
May 17 Puerto Rico on Wednesday will face investors for the first time in a bankruptcy court, as it kicks off the biggest and most divisive debt restructuring in U.S. public finance history.