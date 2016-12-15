LIMA Dec 15 Peru's economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 2.12 percent in October from the same month a year ago, the weakest expansion this year as a sharp drop in construction activity dragged on a mining-powered recovery, government data showed Thursday.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 3 percent expansion for October. The annualized economic growth rate was 4.22 percent in October, state statistics agency Inei said. In the first 10 months of the year the economy grew 3.98 percent from the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)