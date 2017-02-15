LIMA Feb 15 Peru's economy expanded by a stronger-than-expected pace of 3.25 percent in December from the same month a year earlier and by 3.90 percent in all of 2016, thanks to a hefty surge in copper production that offset tepid domestic demand, official data showed Wednesday.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 2.8 percent economic expansion in the last month of the year and 3.8 percent growth in 2016. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra taj, Editing by W Simon)