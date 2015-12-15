LIMA Dec 15 Peru's economy grew
3.01 percent in October from the same month a year earlier on
surging copper production that offset an ongoing slump in
manufacturing and construction, state statistics agency Inei
said Tuesday.
The official reading was slightly under a Reuters poll that
had forecast a 3.10 percent expansion.
The economy expanded by 2.62 percent in the first 10 months
of 2015 from the same period a year earlier and the annualized
growth rate picked up to 2.25 percent, Inei said.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)