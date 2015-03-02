LIMA, March 2 Peruvian President Ollanta Humala
on Monday brushed aside a sharp slowdown in growth last year and
said policies to alleviate poverty and boost development over
the long-term were more important than economic numbers.
Peru's economy expanded 2.35 percent in 2014, its slowest
rate in five years and well under annual rates that averaged 6.4
percent in the previous decade.
Humala stuck to his government's forecast that gross
domestic product would rise 4.8 percent in 2015, his last full
year in office.
"But is that important?" Humala asked rhetorically at a
press conference. "I don't think so. I think what's important
are the measures we've been introducing."
Humala's government has introduced several economic reforms
to revive the mining-driven economy in recent months, from
raising the salaries of teachers to cutting taxes.
"The economic fundamentals are solid," Humala said.
Humala, a former left-leaning military officer, has
continued the orthodox economic policies of his predecessors
while emphasizing social programs for the poor.
When asked what he would prioritize in what remains of his
five-year term, Humala said "social inclusion," a phrase he uses
to describe efforts to help poor and rural Peruvians.
"Reduce the inequality gap," Humala said. "Worry about
inclusion because that's what's going to bring stronger growth."
Peru's poverty rate fell to 23.9 percent in 2013 from 30.8
percent in 2010 before Humala assumed power, according to state
statistics agency Inei.
Humala had set a goal of reducing the poverty rate to 15
percent by the end of his term in July 2016. Peruvian law bars
presidents from holding two consecutive terms and his party has
not yet announced its presidential candidate for 2016.
Humala also said that he would demand that Argentine energy
company Pluspetrol clean up pollution in oil block 1-AB before
its contract ends in August.
The company is struggling to resolve disputes with native
communities demanding compensation for leaks and spills on
ancestral lands.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; editing by Andrew
Hay)