LIMA, April 30 The Peruvian economy is expected to grow between 3.5 and 4.5 percent this year, rising to 5.5 percent in 2016, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The trade deficit is seen at around $2.3 billion in 2015, higher than the previous forecast for just over $2 billion, while the fiscal deficit is now expected to be the equivalent of around 2 percent of gross domestic product.

Peru, an exporter of copper, gold and silver, has seen a slowdown in its formerly booming economy, sparked by a fall in global commodities prices.

