BRIEF-United Parcel Service announces offering of C$750 mln of senior notes
LIMA, April 12 Peru's finance minister Alonso Segura said on Tuesday that the country's mining-fueled economy likely grew by more than 5 percent in February from the same month a year ago.
Official growth data for February is scheduled for release on Friday. Surging copper output from new mines has driven quickening growth in recent months. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 16 British inflation hit its highest level since September 2013 last month, building on its sharp rise since the vote to leave the European Union and tightening the squeeze on living costs for households ahead of a national election on June 8.