BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons confirms 2017 guidance, announces expectations for Q1 2017
* Confirms guidance for 2017 and announces expectations for first quarter 2017 and earnings and conference call date
LIMA Nov 17 Peru's economy grew 2.7 percent in September from the same month last year, state statistics agency INEI said on Monday, beating market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to expand 2.1 percent in September.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Confirms guidance for 2017 and announces expectations for first quarter 2017 and earnings and conference call date
MONTREAL, April 19 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned more from shipments of commodities such as grain and coal, and the company expressed optimism that demand was improving.