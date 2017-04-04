LIMA, April 4 Peru's economy likely grew a less than expected 2 percent in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier due to damage to infrastructure after deadly floods hit the economy, Economy Minister Alfredo Thorne said on Tuesday.

Thorne said at a press conference in Congress that the lowest point of growth would be in March, when floods and mudslides in the central and northern coasts were most severe. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)