LIMA, Sept 11 Peru's economy should grow 6 percent this year, more than a previous view of 5.85 percent, Central Bank President Julio Velarde told Congress on Tuesday.

Domestic demand is leading growth Peru to the fastest growth pace in South America even as exports slump. The central bank has trimmed its view for the 2012 trade surplus to $3.5 billion this year from $6.7 billion because of slumping prices for its mineral exports, his presentation said.

Though food prices have spiked in recent weeks, mainly because of external supply shocks, Velarde told legislators inflation would be around 3 percent, the ceiling of the central bank's annual target, by the end of this year.

In Peru, consumer prices in the 12 months through August were up 3.53 percent, compared with 3.28 percent in the 12-month period through July.