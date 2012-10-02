LIMA Oct 2 Peru has no plans to adopt capital controls to curb inflows of speculative capital, though it will try to borrow less abroad in 2013 to avoid putting pressure on the local currency, Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said on Tuesday.

The central bank has intervened heavily in the local currency market this year by buying dollars. Those purchases have limited the sol's gains but it is still trading at a 15-year high.

He said the economy likely grew between 6 and 7 percent in August from the same period a year ago as growth heads toward expansion of 6 percent this year. (Reporting By Patricia Velez and Teresa Cespedes)