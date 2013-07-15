LIMA, July 15 Peru's economy slowed more than
expected to grow 5 percent in May from the same month a year
ago, official data showed on Monday, as surging domestic demand
mellowed and mineral exports continued to slump.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 5.4 percent
expansion in May. Last year in May the economy grew 6.47
percent.
Peru has enjoyed an average annual growth rate of 6.5
percent over the past decade.
May's relatively moderate growth follows April's 7.65
percent surge and the weakest first-quarter expansion since
2009, which prompted President Ollanta Humala to vow to boost
investments.
May growth was led by construction, which expanded 10.5
percent compared to the same month last year - less than half of
that sector's expansion in April, according to Peru's statistics
agency.
Retail activity grew 6.6 percent in May and the mining and
hydrocarbon sector expanded 5.9 percent. Manufacturing rose just
1 percent and fishing fell 19.8 percent.
The central bank and government expect the economy to expand
around 6 percent this year, but some private-sector economists
have trimmed their forecasts.
Peru is a top global producer of copper, silver and gold,
but its mineral exports have slumped on weaker metal prices and
softer global demand. Domestic demand now leads growth.
On Friday, Peru posted a $465 million trade deficit for May,
the biggest monthly deficit on record and only slightly wider
than April's trade gap.
The average unemployment rate in Lima was 5.8 percent in
April May and June, the statistics agency said.