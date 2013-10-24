LIMA Oct 24 Peru's economy will likely grow between 6.2 percent and 6.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013 compared to the same period last year, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Thursday.

That rate is slower than the 6.7 percent clip that the state statistics agency has said Peru would have to post from September to December to reach the government's expectation of a 5.7 percent economic expansion this year.

The economy grew 4.3 percent in August and 4.9 percent in the first eight months of this year, but Velarde said economic growth will probably pick up in the last four months of 2013.

"We have basically bottomed out," Velarde told reporters at a conference, referring to the economic slowdown. "Indicators are reassuring and global growth has started to improve."

Peru is a top global exporter of copper, gold and silver, but weaker mineral prices and softer demand from China have dampened economic growth this year.

The central bank expects the economy to grow 5.5 percent in 2013. Last year the economy expanded 6.3 percent, one of the fastest rates in the region.