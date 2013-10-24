LIMA Oct 24 Peru's economy will likely grow
between 6.2 percent and 6.3 percent in the fourth quarter of
2013 compared to the same period last year, Central Bank
President Julio Velarde said on Thursday.
That rate is slower than the 6.7 percent clip that the state
statistics agency has said Peru would have to post from
September to December to reach the government's expectation of a
5.7 percent economic expansion this year.
The economy grew 4.3 percent in August and 4.9 percent in
the first eight months of this year, but Velarde said economic
growth will probably pick up in the last four months of 2013.
"We have basically bottomed out," Velarde told reporters at
a conference, referring to the economic slowdown. "Indicators
are reassuring and global growth has started to improve."
Peru is a top global exporter of copper, gold and silver,
but weaker mineral prices and softer demand from China have
dampened economic growth this year.
The central bank expects the economy to grow 5.5 percent in
2013. Last year the economy expanded 6.3 percent, one of the
fastest rates in the region.