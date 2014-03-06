LIMA, March 6 Peru's economy grew 5.3 percent last year, above the 5 percent figure previously released by the government, state statistics agency said on Thursday.

The new figure is based on a revised method of calculating gross domestic product that replaces 1994 with 2007 as the base year for growth calculations.

Under the new system, the mining and hydrocarbons sector weighs more heavily on GDP, jumping from 5 percent to 14.4 percent.

Manufacturing still weighs heaviest on the Peruvian economy at 16.5 percent.

According to the new calculation by the National Institute of Statistics and Information (INEI), GDP at current value in 2013 is estimated at 545 billion soles ($195 billion) compared to 319.7 billion soles in 2007.