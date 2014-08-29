(Adds context on current account deficit, details of economic
forecast)
LIMA Aug 29 Peru's finance ministry widened its
view of the 2014 trade deficit on Friday to $2.51 billion, more
than double its last forecast and in line with the shortfall
registered so far this year.
Nevertheless, the government trimmed its estimate for the
2014 current account deficit to 4.8 percent of gross domestic
product from 5.1 percent, the finance ministry said in a
biannual macroeconomic report.
But the finance ministry said the sales of foreign assets in
Peru will likely add $900 million to transfers this year, easing
the current account deficit that ballooned to 7.3 percent of
gross domestic product in the second quarter.
In its last report, in April, the finance ministry said the
trade deficit this year would likely be $1.03 billion.
But Peru logged a $2.43 billion trade gap in the first half
of 2014 as the Andean country's traditional mineral exports
tumbled on lower prices and weak output.
Last year Peru, a top global exporter of copper, gold and
silver, posted its first trade deficit in more than a decade.
Imports will continue to outpace exports through 2016, the
finance ministry said, retreating from its previous view that
the country would start seeing surpluses again next year with
the ramping up of big copper mines.
It now sees a $2 billion trade deficit in 2015 instead of
a$61 million trade surplus, and a $690 million deficit in 2016.
Mineral exports typically make up about 60 percent of export
earnings in Peru.
Weak mining activity has dragged down Peru's economic growth
rate this year to its slowest pace since 2009.
Earlier this week the finance minister announced that the
government had cut its view of this year's economic expansion to
4.2 percent from its earlier estimate of 5.5 percent.
The new figure reflects the government's optimistic take on
growth in the second half of 2014. In the first six months of
the year the economy expanded just 3.3 percent from the same
period a year earlier.
Even as growth has slowed, inflation will likely remain
higher than previously expected this year.
Peru raised its estimate of inflation this year to 3 percent
from its earlier view of 2.8 percent, according to the finance
ministry report.
Inflation has remained slightly above the ceiling of the
central bank's 1 to 3 percent target range all year, limiting
the monetary authority's appetite for cutting the benchmark
interest rate to counter the economic slowdown.
The central bank surprised the market by holding the key
rate steady this month, citing stubborn supply factors fueling
inflation, following its 0.25 percent rate cut in July.
The annual inflation rate eased slightly to 3.33 percent in
July.
The finance ministry held its estimate of a fiscal balance
equal to zero percent of gross domestic product, despite a boost
in public spending announced by President Ollanta Humala to
stimulate economic growth.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; editing by Franklin Paul, Andrea
Ricci and Matthew Lewis)