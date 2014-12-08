RPT-French voters sceptical Macron, Le Pen have answers on unemployment, security
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve joblessness
VERACRUZ, Mexico Dec 8 Peru's economy will likely grow less next year than the 5.5 percent rate forecast for 2015, but will still expand by more than 5 percent, Peruvian Finance Minister Alonso Segura said at a conference in Mexico on Monday.
Peru's economy grew 1.76 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, the government said last month, underscoring the sharp slowdown in the Andean nation's economy caused by tumbling mineral exports. (Reporting by Anahi Rama)
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve joblessness
CAIRO, April 30 An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will arrive in Cairo on Sunday to review Egypt's progress on economic reforms before it disburses the second instalment of a $12-billion loan programme, the Finance Ministry said.