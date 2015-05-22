LIMA May 22 Peru's central bank slashed its view of this year's economic expansion to 3.9 percent from a 4.8 percent forecast in January, the bank said in a biannual report released on Friday.

The central bank also cut its economic growth outlook for next year to 5.3 percent from 6 percent.

But the central bank lowered its 2015 forecasts for the trade deficit to $1.69 billion from $2.8 billion, and the current account deficit to 3.9 percent of gross domestic product from 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)