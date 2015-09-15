LIMA, Sept 15 Peru's finance minister said on Tuesday that the economy grew by 3.2 or 3.3 percent in July from the same month a year earlier, slightly better than the 3.05 percent expansion forecast in a Reuters poll.

The official reading is scheduled for release by state statistics agency Inei later on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Alonso Segura also said on local broadcaster RPP that the central bank's decision to raise the interest rate to 3.50 percent last week would likely have some impact on growth.

(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)