LIMA, Sept 15 Peru's finance minister said on
Tuesday that the economy grew by 3.2 or 3.3 percent in July from
the same month a year earlier, slightly better than the 3.05
percent expansion forecast in a Reuters poll.
The official reading is scheduled for release by state
statistics agency Inei later on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Alonso Segura also said on local
broadcaster RPP that the central bank's decision to raise the
interest rate to 3.50 percent last week would likely have some
impact on growth.
