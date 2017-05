LIMA, Sept 18 Peru's central bank on Friday slashed its growth outlook for this year to 3.1 percent from its May forecast of 3.9 percent and said it now expects the economy to expand by 4.2 percent in 2016 instead of 5.3 percent.

The central bank also widened its view of the trade deficit in 2015 and 2016 but narrowed its forecast for the current account deficit, according to a biannual report. (Reporting By Marco Aquino)