LIMA Nov 26 Peru's economy will grow more slowly than expected this year and in 2016, the country's finance minister said on Thursday, citing the impact of slumping metals prices on the key mining sector and a drop in investments.

Finance Minister Alonso Segura told Congress on Thursday that economic growth could reach 2.8 percent in 2015 and be near 4.0 percent next year.

That compares to prior government forecasts for growth of 3 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2016.

Peru, which is the globe's third biggest copper producer and also a significant exporter of silver and zinc, posted economic growth of 2.4 percent in 2014.