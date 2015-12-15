LIMA Dec 14 Peru's economy likely grew by about
3 percent year-on-year in October, a pace that should rise to
about 3.5 percent in the first quarter, Finance Minister Alonso
Segura said late on Monday.
Official data for October is scheduled for release on
Tuesday. A Reuters poll forecast a 3.10 percent growth rate in
October.
Segura added on the sidelines of an event that economic
expansion in 2016 might come in "a little" under the official
forecast of 4 percent.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler)