(New throughout)
By Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, July 15 Peru's annual growth rate
quickened to 4 percent in May for the first time since 2014,
reaching its potential pace thanks to a copper mining surge that
has offset relatively weak domestic demand, the government said
Friday.
The economy expanded by 4.88 percent in May from the same
month a year ago, the third-fastest monthly pace in more than
two years as mining activity jumped 36.7 percent year-on-year,
according to data from statistics agency Inei.
The finance ministry said that growth would continue to
accelerate in coming months, forecasting a recovery in private
investments and a boost from the first anchovy fishing season,
which started this month after months of delays.
Soaring output from new copper mines, especially MMG Ltd's
$7.4 billion Las Bambas deposit, has revived growth in
Peru that slowed sharply in 2014 on a drop in mineral prices and
public and private investments.
But manufacturing has continued to contract this year, and
sectors not driven by exports, such as retail, construction,
agriculture and restaurants and hotels, grew by less than 3
percent year-on-year in the first five months of the year.
In a sign that recovering growth has yet to translate into
broad gains, the unemployment rate from April to June crept up
to 7.0 percent from 6.8 percent in the same period in 2015.
Still, the government of President Ollanta Humala touted the
latest growth data as a sign that its efforts to revive growth
through increased government spending and lowered tax rates were
delivering results ahead of the July 28 transfer of power to
President-elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.
"The current administration is leaving the economy at a
cruising speed," Finance Minister Alonso Segura said in a
statement, noting stronger construction activity in recent
months.
The government and central bank both view the annual
potential growth rate, the pace at which the economy can expand
without stoking inflation, at about 4 percent.
Kuczynski aims to raise that pace to at least 5 percent
through infrastructure projects and lower taxes to stimulate
investments, though some of his proposed reforms will require
the approval of the opposition-controlled Congress.
In all of last year, gross domestic product rose 3.3
percent, up from 2.4 percent in 2014 but well under previous
years when growth topped 5 percent during years of high mineral
prices.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Additional reporting and writing
by Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)