LIMA Aug 18 The government of new Peruvian
President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Thursday that tax
revenues that have slipped in recent years will start rising
again as proposed tax cuts broaden the payer base.
By the end of Kuczynski's term in 2021, tax revenues will
have risen to 17 percent of gross domestic product from 14.7
percent last year, Prime Minister Fernando Zavala told the
opposition-controlled Congress as he asked for a vote of
confidence.
"We'll establish a clear message to all tax authorities: the
objective in coming years is reducing tax rates. Under this
objective, measures must be structured to direct public
administration to broadening the base of contributors," Zavala
said in broadcast comments.
Zavala did not specify which tax rates would be lowered, and
did not mention Kuczynski's previous proposals for lowering the
value added tax rate by three percentage points to 15 percent
and giving large companies tax credits if they reinvest their
profits.
Both proposals have been criticized by the right-wing
opposition as irresponsible because the fiscal deficit has
swollen to more than 3 percent of GDP.
Zavala said that just 54 tax payers make up 40 percent of
total tax revenues. A simplification of the tax regime for small
businesses, easier payment methods and incentives for Peruvians
to demand receipts from small businesses would help expand the
payer base, Zavala said.
Kuczynski took office late last month, replacing another
business-friendly president, Ollanta Humala, with promises to
usher in a "social revolution" that would reduce inequality in
the global copper and gold supplier.
Kuczynski's proposed budget for 2017 is to be sent to
Congress later in August.
He has proposed rolling out scores of infrastructure
projects to deliver basic services such as running water to
millions of Peruvians and to boost the annual growth rate to at
least 5 percent, up from about 4 percent now.
Despite enjoying nearly two decades of uninterrupted
economic growth, Peru sorely lacks roads and other basic
infrastructure in scores of towns, especially in Andean and
Amazonian regions far from the capital, Lima.
"It's very clear to us that we can't continue on automatic
pilot," Zavala said. "There is still too much to do."
Zavala said the government would halve Peru's $69 billion
infrastructure gap in five years, in part by pushing out $18
billion in "priority projects" that were now snagged in red
tape, within two years.
(Reporting By Lima Newsroom; editing by Grant McCool)