LIMA Aug 19 Peru's finance minister said Friday that he does not need fresh financing to cover a "worrisome" fiscal deficit inherited from the previous government but may arrange debt swaps to take advantage of cheap credit.

Alfredo Thorne, in answering questions from the opposition-controlled Congress before its vote of confidence for the cabinet, said that World Bank loans prepared by the government of former president Ollanta Humala would help meet financing needs for the time being.

"The only thing we would be evaluating is...reconverting expensive debt," Thorne said in broadcast comments. "Peru now pays the lowest costs for this type of operation in the region."

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a 77-year-old former investment banker, took office July 28 after campaigning on promises to cut taxes, boost infrastructure investments and deliver running water to millions of Peruvians.

But the annualized fiscal deficit expanded to 3.3 percent of gross domestic product in July, up from the 2.5 percent gap that Thorne said the previous government had promised. Public debt would likely end 2016 at 25 percent of GDP, he added.

"With the limited fiscal space that we can count on, we're going to have big difficulties in prioritizing our new projects," said Thorne.

The government has asked the International Monetary Fund and an autonomous board in the finance ministry to review public finances left by Humala's government, when expenditures rose "significantly, and often without justification," said Prime Minister Fernando Zavala.

Humala could not be reached for comment after regular working hours.

To shore up revenues, Kuczynski's government will seek up to 46 billion soles ($13.9 billion) from large companies that have not paid their taxes in more than five years. "We're going to make them pay," Thorne said.

The government has said tax revenues would rise to 17 percent of GDP in 2021, from 14.7 percent last year, as tax reforms broaden the payer base.

Last week Thorne pushed back plans for tightening the fiscal deficit to 1 percent, aiming to trim the shortfall to 2.5 percent next year instead of this year.

Jaime Reusche, a vice president and senior analyst for Moody's, praised Kuczynski's current reform agenda as good for growth and an improvement over previous plans for an even wider deficit next year, which he said would have likely resulted in a negative credit rating.

"We're still a little uncomfortable with the current level of the deficit and the current debt trajectory," Reusche added.

