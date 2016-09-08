BRIEF-S&P cuts Hartford, Connecticut's GO debt rating to 'BBB-'
* Says Hartford, CT GO debt rating lowered to 'BBB-' on state aid uncertainty; on creditwatch negative
LIMA, Sept 8 Peru registered a $484 million trade surplus in July, the biggest monthly surplus since December of 2013 as copper exports rose and imports dropped, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday.