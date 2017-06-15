(Adds comment and second quarter growth estimate from economy
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent
in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government
statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, the lowest monthly
expansion since July 2009 amid declines in the construction and
manufacturing sectors.
That was well below median expectations in a Reuters poll
for an interannual expansion of 0.9 percent. Compared with
March, however, the economy expanded 0.47 percent as the key
mining sector grew 1.9 percent and fishing boomed.
The Andean country has been one of the fastest growing
economies in the region in recent years. But a corruption
scandal linked to Brazilian construction company Odebrecht has
paralyzed public works this year, and devastating floods in the
northern region have also weighed on the economy.
Construction fell 8.0 percent year-on year, while the
manufacturing and agricultural sectors also declined, according
to Inei. Overall, the economy has grown 1.58 percent in the
first four months of the year compared with the same period in
2016, and has expanded 3.12 percent in the past 12 months.
Peru's government expects the economy to grow 3 percent in
2017. In a statement released after Thursday's data was
published, the Economy Ministry said "the worst has passed" and
estimated second-quarter growth at 2 percent, in line with the
previous quarter.
It also predicted June growth of around 3.5 percent.
