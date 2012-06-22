* Trade measures complement larger fiscal stimulus
LIMA, June 22 Peru's government is introducing a
dozen measures to help struggling exporters and ease fallout
from a slowdown in Europe, the country's ministers of trade and
finance said on Friday.
The measures include tax breaks for exporters, more and
longer terms for credit guarantees, streamlined customs
procedures, insurance for credits used by small exporters, a 400
million soles ($148 million) credit line for small exporters,
and more trade promotion offices abroad.
"We are trying to act preventively in the face of what could
happen," Trade Minister Jose Luis Silva told reporters. "To
create quick solutions for a crisis that could hit us."
Under the new measures, some taxes charged to exporters may
be returned and other tax breaks are being expanded.
The measures Silva detailed came two weeks after he told
Reuters he was mulling a contingency plan for exporters with the
finance ministry.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said he
was boosting Peru's fiscal stimulus by about $750 million in a
bid to keep the country's economy humming near its average
growth rate over the last decade, 6.5 percent - one of the
fastest paces in Latin America.
"The measures aim to maintain private investment and
business confidence," Castilla said on Friday.
Peru's central bank forecasts growth of 5.8 percent this
year, even in light of Europe's woes. Central Bank President
Julio Velarde has said the country's ample international
reserves and large fiscal cushion will allow it to respond
effectively if debt markets in Europe close further.
Silva said shipments of traditional exports, which are
essentially minerals, fell last month because of a dip in
commodities prices. Peru posted in April its first trade deficit
in three years.
But Silva said shipments of non-traditional exports,
dominated by specialty agricultural products, are still growing
albeit at a slower pace.
Peru's ambitious free-trade agenda has opened up markets in
a dozen countries from China to the United States.
About 95 percent of Peruvian trade is covered by trade pacts
that have been implemented or are about to be implemented, like
a pending deal with the European Union.
"Our foreign trade has been growing at a much faster pace
than the rest of the world," Silva said.
