* Inflation seen less than 1.5 percent in 2nd half of year

* Interest rates have been on hold for more than a year

LIMA, July 3 Peru's central bank "sees no signs" that would require monetary stimulus "for now" because domestic demand remains strong in the fast-growing economy, the bank's President Julio Velarde said on Tuesday.

The central bank has held interest rates steady at 4.25 percent for more than a year as the economy grows near its potential despite global turbulence and inflation shows signs of easing back into the central bank's target range.

Inflation, which fell 0.04 percent in June, should be less than 1.5 percent in the second half of the year, Velarde told reporters.

Consumer prices rose 1.53 percent in the first half of this year. Twelve-month inflation was 4 percent as of June, down from the 4.14 percent recorded in the 12 months through May but still above the central bank's 1-3 percent target zone.

"We expect inflation to fall into the target range this year," Velarde said.

The central bank forecasts economic growth of 5.8 percent this year, which would be less than the 6.9 percent recorded in 2011 but still one of the fastest growth rates in Latin America.

Peru's potential growth rate - usually defined as the fastest an economy could grow without sparking inflation - is around 6.5 percent.

Velarde also said last month that slower-than-expected economic growth of 4.37 percent in April was no reason to loosen monetary policy.