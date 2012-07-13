LIMA, July 13 Peru likely posted a trade surplus in June after two straight months of deficits as exports recover slightly and imports decrease, the central bank said in a conference call On Friday.

Economic growth also likely recovered to more than 5 percent in May from the previous year, the bank's research director Adrian Armas said. Growth was 4.37 percent in April, the slowest pace in two years. The government will release official economic growth figures for May on Monday.