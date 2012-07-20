LIMA, July 20 Peru's economy probably expanded
at least 5.5 percent in June from the same month a year ago, the
finance minister said on Friday as the country appeared on track
to set the fastest pace of growth in South America this year.
"Growth for June looks like the growth in the first semester
... between 5.5 and 6 percent," said Luis Miguel Castilla.
Official GDP data for June comes out Aug. 15th.
Castilla said overall growth this year will depend on
uncertainties in Europe and China, as well as curbing disputes
in Peru over proposed mining projects that could delay billions
in investments.
"This (growth) will depend mainly on the international
environment and resolving social conflicts in the country," he
said.
Peru's human rights office says there are more than 250
disputes over natural resources and President Ollanta Humala has
had mixed success calming tensions.
The European debt crisis and softer demand from China have
hurt prices for metals exports, leaving Peru with trade deficits
in April and May. The central bank has said preliminary data for
the world's No. 2 copper producer shows a trade surplus for June
as exports have stabilized.
Inflation has been cooling in Peru and is expected to be
around 3 percent this year. The central bank has kept interest
rates on hold at 4.25 percent for 14 months in a row.