LIMA Aug 15 Peru's economy grew 1.6 percent in
June from May and 7.07 percent from a year earlier as strong
domestic demand offset weaker exports, official data showed on
Wednesday.
Exports have declined on softer demand from overseas for the
past three months, but strong retail and construction activity
have kept Peru on track to post growth of 6 percent this year,
likely one of Latin America's fastest expansions.
Peru's central bank has held its interest rate for the past
15 months at 4.25 percent.
Inflation could moderate to within Peru's target range of 1
percent to 3 percent as early as August. If and when that
happens, economists have said the central bank could consider
adopting a slightly more permissive monetary stance to stoke
growth.