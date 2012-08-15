LIMA Aug 15 Peru's economy grew 1.6 percent in June from May and 7.07 percent from a year earlier as strong domestic demand offset weaker exports, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports have declined on softer demand from overseas for the past three months, but strong retail and construction activity have kept Peru on track to post growth of 6 percent this year, likely one of Latin America's fastest expansions.

Peru's central bank has held its interest rate for the past 15 months at 4.25 percent.

Inflation could moderate to within Peru's target range of 1 percent to 3 percent as early as August. If and when that happens, economists have said the central bank could consider adopting a slightly more permissive monetary stance to stoke growth.