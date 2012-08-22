Saudi c.bank tells banks not to trade with Qatar banks in Qatari riyals -sources
DUBAI, June 6 Saudi Arabia's central bank has advised banks in the kingdom not to trade with Qatari banks in Qatari riyals, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
LIMA Aug 22 Peruvian inflation in August should be higher than in July, when it was 0.09 percent, central banker Julio Velarde told reporters on Wednesday.
The central bank has said the 12-month inflation rate will ease to below 3 percent sometime this year. That would put it within the central bank's 1-3 percent target range.
LONDON, June 6 The dollar sank to its lowest in six weeks against the yen on Tuesday, as more unsettling economic data drove U.S. government bond yields towards critical lows which have held since November and a handful of major risk events loomed.